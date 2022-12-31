CBC begins search for new Trailbreaker host

CBC North has started the search for a new host of Northwest Territories morning show The Trailbreaker following the departure of Loren McGinnis.

McGinnis, who anchored the show for nearly a decade, is moving south to take a similar role for the CBC in Calgary. His last show as Trailbreaker host aired on December 9.

The CBC posted the job of NWT morning show host on Wednesday.

To qualify, you first have to make your peace with the necessity of waking up early: hosting daily morning radio means arriving at work for 5am every weekday. The shift runs until 1:45pm.

Among other skills, the CBC wants you to have (in the corporation’s words):

exemplary journalistic skills;

a thorough understanding if issues and events particular to the Northwest Territories and its diverse population;

five years of comparable radio hosting experience or relevant experience; and

an engaging, curious, spontaneous and authentic on-air personality.

You have to be comfortable working to radio’s tight (and often unmovable) deadlines. As a key face of the CBC’s programming in the NWT, the corporation says it also wants someone who “genuinely loves public outreach and is an enthusiastic ambassador of public broadcasting and the program.”

A university degree in a related field is considered “an asset” but not a necessity. Links to samples of on-air work are requested.

The job posting suggests applications are expected by January 11.