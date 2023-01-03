Here’s the schedule for 2023’s Inuvik Sunrise Festival

For the first time, the Inuvik Sunrise Festival will hold workshops on making the likes of sealskin mitts and ulus as the town welcomes the sun’s return this weekend.

The 2023 festival begins on Friday afternoon when, at 1:47pm, the sun rises above Inuvik’s horizon after 30 consecutive days of polar night. The sun will appear for only 27 minutes before disappearing again overnight.

Artisan workshops are a new addition to the annual festival, which also includes an interactive parka fireworks, lantern-making, a storytelling tent, a skidoo and truck parade, and a boreal boardwalk of lights.

Events run from Friday until Sunday. The town has published a schedule of events and individual posters with more information.

The event has been a fixture in Inuvik’s calendar since 1988. The town said it looked forward to welcoming residents and visitors “who travel from all over the world to participate in this unique party on the permafrost.”