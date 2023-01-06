Parks Canada searches for Nááts’įhch’oh superintendent

Parks Canada is seeking a new superintendent for the Nááts’įhch’oh National Park Reserve in the Northwest Territories’ Sahtu region.

Bolted to the northern edge of the Nahanni National Park Reserve, Nááts’įhch’oh protects around 5,000 square kilometres of the upper South Nahanni River watershed in the land of the Sahtu Dene and Métis.

The superintendent, otherwise known as the park manager, earns about $90,000 a year plus an isolated post allowance to manage the national park reserve and its small team while maintaining relations with Indigenous and regional governments and tour operators.

The job is based in Tulita, to the northeast of the park reserve.

Formally established in 2014, Nááts’įhch’oh “is remote and mountainous and home to grizzly bear, Dall’s sheep, mountain goats and woodland caribou,” Parks Canada states in an advertisement for the post.

“The selected candidate must work well independently and with minimal guidance. They must administer complex logistics from a remote town.

“This is a challenging but rewarding position that will allow the successful candidate to explore an amazing part of Canada and to work with the Sahtu Dene and Métis of the Tulita district.”

If you want the job, you’ll need to be happy in small aircraft and prepared to learn wilderness first aid if you don’t already have it. Applications close at the end of January 15.