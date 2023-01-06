NWT creating committee to help ‘strengthen charitable sector’

The NWT government says it’s inviting applications to join a new committee tasked with helping to “strengthen the not-for-profit and charitable sector.”

The committee was originally envisaged in the NWT’s Emerging Stronger pandemic recovery plan, published in 2021, which highlighted territorial non-profits’ limited capacity and funding.

That plan said an external advisory body could have a role in “focusing and expanding the caring economy.”

Establishment of the committee was supposed to have taken place in the fall of 2021. The delay was not addressed in a Thursday news release advertising the committee’s creation.

The GNWT said it wants to appoint up to six people to the committee.

Those people, the territory stated, should have past or current experience in the charitable sector. Once appointed, they would be “expected to represent their own views and are not intended to advocate on behalf of a specific organization.”

The committee’s work will include providing advice to the GNWT on funding-related issues and reviewing GNWT programming to find areas “that may be more effectively administered by the not-for-profit and charitable sector.”

If you’re interested, the deadline to apply is January 20, 2023.