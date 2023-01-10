Police seek ID help after break-ins at Yellowknife apartments

RCMP are asking Yellowknife residents to help identify two people after several break-ins at apartment complexes operated by Midwest Property Management.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said a break-in had been reported at the Fraser Tower complex on 52 Street “overnight on Friday, January 6.”

According to police, this was one of four reported incidents involving Midwest properties since Christmas Eve. It’s not clear if any of the four are otherwise connected.

At one property, a notice from Midwest warned tenants that someone had broken into the property manager’s key room. “We are working to get all locks replaced,” residents were told.

Sharing security camera images of a man and a woman, RCMP asked anyone who can identify either or both people to call the Yellowknife detachment at (867) 669-1111 or leave a tip anonymously.