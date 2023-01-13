Hay River’s Polar Pond Hockey announces 2023 dates

Watch: AJ and Lekter take on Polar Pond Hockey in 2022.

Hay River’s Polar Pond Hockey tournament will return from March 17-19 this year, organizers said in a tweet on Thursday.

Polar Pond Hockey has taken place in the town since 2008, hosting as many as 50 teams – mostly from the NWT, Nunavut and northern Alberta – on up to 10 outdoor rinks.

After the 2019 edition was scrapped because of unseasonably warm weather, last year’s tournament doubled as a “save pond hockey” event that highlighted the disappearance of Canada’s outdoor rinks.

Funds raised at the 2022 tournament helped Polar Pond Hockey contribute $25,000 toward an electric Zamboni at the town’s recreation centre.

Registration for the 2023 event will open soon, organizers tweeted, with each team requiring four players (and no goalie).