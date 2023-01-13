Walking challenge extends registration date over web glitches

The NWT Recreation and Parks Association has extended the registration deadline for its annual walking challenge after what it said were “glitches” with online sign-up.

Registration originally ran until January 16 but will now remain open until at least January 23. “Recent issues on the website might make it difficult for some teams to register,” the associated said in a Friday email.

The association said “unforeseen circumstances” had led to a change in web platform and “some issues,” including registration problems for some people.

Activities count toward this year’s challenge from January 2 until February 28. Participating individuals and teams are challenged to conceptually walk 1,658 km – the length of the Mackenzie River from Fort Providence to the Arctic Ocean in Tuktoyaktuk.

The grand prizes this year are two return trips from Canadian North “for western-based travel.”