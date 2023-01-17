Suspected frozen pipe results in 12,000-litre Ekati diesel spill

The Ekati diamond mine’s owners say 12,000 litres of diesel spilled after tailings apparently froze in a pipe at the site last month.

The spill, which happened on December 5, was the subject of a detailed report filed by the Arctic Canadian Diamond Company to environmental regulator the Wek’èezhìi Land and Water Board.

That report, filed on December 28, was published to a public registry on Monday.

“Tailings material likely froze in the pipe, causing a pressure build-up which ultimately resulted in the crack in the line,” mine environment advisor Peter Stepan wrote to the land and water board.

The spill spread diesel over an area of 50 square metres between the nearby truck shop and process plant, Stepan said.

Ordinarily, the ground beneath a spill of that size would be excavated to remove contaminated material. In this instance, Arctic Canadian says electrical lines in the vicinity prevented “any significant excavation” of the spill.

Instead, the company said it must wait until spring to clean the majority of the spill.

“A detailed clean-up strategy will be proposed early in the new year,” Stepan wrote.

“The site will be inspected on a weekly basis until any signs of thawing are apparent, upon which the clean-up program will commence.”