Cut fibre line south of Norman Wells caused telecoms outage

Northwestel says a telecoms outage in the Beaufort Delta and Sahtu that began on Tuesday was caused by construction south of Norman Wells.

Technicians spent most of the day trying to fix the problem, which affected internet, cell and landline services across a number of communities in the two regions.

Those services have now been restored, Northwestel said early on Wednesday morning.

“Our technicians have confirmed that there has been a third-party construction cut to fibre just south of Norman Wells,” the company, which owns much of the telecoms infrastructure in the territory, had earlier said in a Tuesday evening update.

“They are on-site and working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore services. We thank the impacted communities for their patience.”

Affected communities included Inuvik, Fort Good Hope, Norman Wells, Tsiigehtchic, Aklavik, Fort McPherson and Délı̨nę.

Northwestel said residents should now find services are “working normally.”