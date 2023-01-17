RCMP report communication problems in Beaufort Delta, Sahtu

Police in the NWT say a “communication service disruption” is affecting communities in the Beaufort Delta and Sahtu.

In a short Tuesday morning press release, RCMP said residents may struggle to contact detachments in those regions – and should attend a detachment in person if they cannot get through by phone.

“Have somebody attend the detachment on your behalf if you are unable to do so,” RCMP stated.

The nature and extent of the issue was not immediately clear. Northwestel, the main telecoms service provider in the territory, has been approached for comment.