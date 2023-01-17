Technicians working on Beaufort Delta, Sahtu telecoms outage

Northwestel says technicians are trying to fix a problem that is affecting internet and phone services across a number of Beaufort Delta and Sahtu communities.

As of midday on Tuesday, the company – the North’s dominant telecoms provider – said services were being affected in Inuvik, Fort Good Hope, Norman Wells, Tsiigehtchic, Aklavik, Fort McPherson and Délı̨nę.

Both cell services and landlines are involved.

“Our technicians are currently investigating and working to bring services back online as quickly as possible,” a Northwestel spokesperson said by email just before noon.

“Customers in impacted communities should expect to be without service for several more hours.”

Earlier, RCMP said residents may struggle to contact detachments in those communities – and should attend a detachment in person if they cannot get through by phone.

“Have somebody attend the detachment on your behalf if you are unable to do so,” RCMP stated.