Fort Good Hope passenger ‘carried $20K of crack’

A woman trying to reach Fort Good Hope with 147 grams of crack cocaine was arrested at a Yellowknife air terminal this week, police say.

In a Tuesday news release, RCMP said the arrest took place after the Fort Good Hope detachment received a tip on Monday that “a large quantity of crack cocaine” would be flown in.

Police said the discovery of that much crack in the woman’s possession was “incidental to arrest.” The woman was not named in the news release.

RCMP valued the crack cocaine at $18,000 to $20,000.

“The impact that it could have on a small community is immeasurable,” Cst Charles Audet of the Yellowknife detachment was quoted as saying.

“Seizures of this nature are a difficult reminder of the role addictions play in the North, and demonstrate the dangers that out-of-territory drug trafficking groups present.”