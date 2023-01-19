Stolen car stopped in Behchokǫ̀ with items from YK apartments

A stolen car pulled over in Behchokǫ̀ early on Thursday morning contained items taken from apartments in Yellowknife overnight, police say. The driver escaped the scene.

Behchokǫ̀ RCMP say they stopped the vehicle by the Sportsplex, or Kǫ̀ Gocho Centre, at 3am after it had been reported stolen in Yellowknife shortly before 7:30pm the previous evening.

Police say the vehicle contained items connected to a series of break-ins in Yellowknife.

The driver fled on foot but “has been identified and an arrest is pending,” RCMP said, adding that a passenger was arrested and is to be charged with possessing stolen property.

Break-and-enters were reported at apartment buildings on Yellowknife’s 52 Avenue and 49 Street overnight, RCMP said, and various items stolen.