Snowfall warning in place for some Sahtu communities

Heavy snow is expected in the vicinity of Norman Wells, Tulita and Fort Good Hope on Saturday, Environment Canada says.

A snowfall warning issued on Friday afternoon suggests up to 15 cm of snow could fall in the next 24 hours, though the heaviest snow is expected to stay north of Norman Wells and Tulita.

Blizzard conditions passed through Ulukhaktok and Sachs Harbour earlier in the week.

Snow in the Sahtu will begin early on Saturday morning and continue until late Saturday night, Environment Canada stated.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” the federal agency warned.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.”