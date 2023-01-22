Fort Smith RCMP issue appeal over October hit-and-run Published: January 22, 2023 at 6:04am Ollie WilliamsJanuary 22, 2023 Fort Smith's RCMP detachment. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio Advertisement. Police in Fort Smith have appealed for information that could help solve a hit-and-run that took place in the fall of 2022. In a news release late on Saturday, RCMP said a woman had been found injured on an ATV trail near Fort Smith’s health centre at around 7:40pm on October 4 last year.Advertisement. According to police, a “male subject operating a yellow ATV was seen leaving the scene and later fled from police when a traffic stop was attempted.” The woman’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening, police said, adding that an investigation continues. RCMP asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Fort Smith detachment at (867) 872-1111 or leave a tip anonymously.