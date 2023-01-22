Fort Smith RCMP issue appeal over October hit-and-run

Police in Fort Smith have appealed for information that could help solve a hit-and-run that took place in the fall of 2022.

In a news release late on Saturday, RCMP said a woman had been found injured on an ATV trail near Fort Smith’s health centre at around 7:40pm on October 4 last year.

According to police, a “male subject operating a yellow ATV was seen leaving the scene and later fled from police when a traffic stop was attempted.”

The woman’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening, police said, adding that an investigation continues.

RCMP asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Fort Smith detachment at (867) 872-1111 or leave a tip anonymously.