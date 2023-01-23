Two men arrested after more Yellowknife break-ins

Yellowknife RCMP say two men were arrested in the space of one night as a recent run of break-ins across the city continues.

There have been multiple reports of break-ins since mid-December at a range of businesses and apartment buildings. At least six people have now been arrested in connection with some of those incidents.

The latest came on Friday night.

Police said the door was forced open shortly before 9pm at a business on Ellesmere Drive in Kam Lake, triggering the building alarm system.

“The initial investigation identified a suspect vehicle. Further patrols for this vehicle throughout the night led to a traffic stop with this vehicle behind a business on Franklin Avenue at approximately 2:40am,” police wrote in a Monday news release.

A 35-year-old man inside the vehicle was arrested and found to be “in possession of break-in tools,” police added.

Minutes after that vehicle was stopped, in the early hours of Saturday, a break-and-enter was reported at another business – this time on 48 Street.

“Police attended and learned … a window of the business had been smashed,” RCMP stated.

“With the assistance of the owner of the business, the suspect was located nearby and arrested [after] a brief foot pursuit.”

A 31-year-old was charged with breaking and entering.

Other recent cases include the tracing of an apparent thief using his footprints near city businesses, the charging of two youths following break-ins in the vicinity of Gitzel Street, an appeal for help this month after break-ins at a series of apartment buildings, and the discovery last week of items from Yellowknife apartments in a vehicle stopped in Behchokǫ̀.