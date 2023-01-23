Light dusting of white stuff spells trouble for Yellowknife driver

A man faces charges after a traffic stop for a snowbound licence plate reportedly ended in officers uncovering more than they bargained for.

Yellowknife RCMP say officers pulled over a vehicle in the city’s downtown core late on Sunday night as it “had a licence plate covered in snow,” a common occurrence in the NWT at this time of year.

The territory’s Motor Vehicles Act makes clear that your plate must be made clear.

“No person shall operate or park a motor vehicle on a highway unless the licence plate attached to the motor vehicle is free of dirt and obstructions,” the legislation states.

Having pulled over the vehicle, police say the 39-year-old man driving was found to be “in possession of a small quantity of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia” – and driving while suspended.

The man, whom police did not name, is charged with possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, RCMP said.

He was remanded into custody.