Overflow, hanging ice warning for Fort Chip winter road

Overflow is worsening conditions on the winter road through Wood Buffalo National Park, Parks Canada says.

The road makes winter travel by vehicle possible between Fort Smith and Fort Chipewyan, and then on to Fort McMurray and beyond using separate roads. This winter’s road opened a little over a month ago.

In a Tuesday news release, Parks Canada said overflow was damaging some crossings along the road. Drivers were urged to take care as those crossings “have become very steep.”

Another concern is hanging ice – ice left connected to shorelines with nothing beneath it after the water level drops. Anyone using a snowmobile, for example, should take care when travelling near the river’s edge, Parks Canada stated.

“High-clearance 4×4 vehicles are recommended” for the winter road itself, as is checking the weather forecast before you leave, Tuesday’s news release concluded.