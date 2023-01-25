More heavy snow forecast for Wrigley, Tulita, Norman Wells

Heavy snow will return to parts of the Sahtu and Dehcho on Wednesday and Thursday, Environment Canada says.

Snow beginning on Wednesday afternoon and intensifying into the evening will be particularly heavy between Tulita and Wrigley, the federal agency stated in a snowfall warning.

While some areas are set to receive 15 cm of snow over the two days, Norman Wells, Wrigley and Tulita can expect around five centimetres of snow on Wednesday with a little more on Thursday. Snow is forecast to taper off by Friday morning.

Norman Wells has already received around 20 cm of snow in the past week.