Fort Chipewyan-Fort Smith winter road closed due to open water

Parks Canada says the winter road through Wood Buffalo National Park, connecting Fort Smith and Fort Chipewyan, is closed until further notice.

Citing open water at the Quatre Fourches crossing, Parks Canada said the road is impassable. “Crews are currently assessing the damage and will begin work to repair the crossing when it is safe to do so,” a spokesperson said by email.

On Tuesday, Parks Canada had warned overflow and hanging ice was damaging some of the crossings and urged drivers to be careful.

The road was expected to be busy this weekend, with some NWT families planning to use it to reach Fort McMurray to watch their children compete in the Arctic Winter Games. (On reaching Fort Chipewyan, a separate road extends south to Fort McMurray.)

The week-long Arctic Winter Games start in Alberta’s Wood Buffalo region on Sunday.