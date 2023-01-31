Forecast -55 wind chill triggers extreme cold warning for Yellowknife

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Yellowknife after forecasting wind chill values as low as -55 overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

The overnight low without wind is expected to be -41C. Environment Canada said “extremely cold wind chill values will continue until Wednesday” in an advisory issued on Monday afternoon.

The coming weekend is forecast to be slightly warmer, with lows of around -30C.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk. Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill,” Environment Canada warned, urging any outdoor workers to take regular breaks to warm up.