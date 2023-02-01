Tłı̨chǫ education director Linsey Hope up for national award

Linsey Hope, director of education for the Tłı̨chǫ Community Services Agency, has been honoured both locally and nationally this year.

Hope has been nominated for the EXL award – a national honour for Canadian school superintendents – and is set to receive a distinguished service award from the NWT Superintendents’ Association this year.

Formerly a curriculum coordinator for the Government of Nova Scotia, she was drawn to the Northwest Territories to complete her Masters of Education through a research project on ethnomathematics in the Tłı̨chǫ region, and has now been working in northern education for more than 20 years.

Based in Behchokǫ̀, Hope oversees programming, funding and operations at Chief Jimmy Bruneau High School and Elizabeth Mackenzie Elementary, as well as schools in Wekweètì, Whatì and Gametì.

Colleagues praise her passion for teaching mathematics and reading, and her advocacy for more Tłı̨chǫ resources, culture and history in classrooms.

Phillipe Brulot, president of the NWT Superintendents’ Association, said Hope’s efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic meant a great deal to the communities she served.

“Northern schools were dramatically impacted … including extended school closures,” Brulot wrote in an email to Cabin Radio. “During this time, Linsey was an advocate for many families who did not have the ability to connect to remote learning.

“Linsey supported innovative local solutions, such as drive-up Wi-Fi, Tłı̨chǫ radio hour, and at-home food programs. As northern communities were often understaffed in the health division, Linsey worked directly with health to offer Covid testing and training in schools.”

The distinguished service award is for people who make significant contributions to public education in the NWT. According to Brulot, Hope couldn’t be a better fit for both regional and national award recognition.

“Linsey is a much-appreciated colleague who generously provides support and advice whenever needed … she is a real advocate and champion, someone who never counts time when it comes to the education and welfare of our students,” he wrote.

“The Northwest Territories Superintendents’ Association is extremely proud to have such an accomplished educator in our ranks, and such a worthy candidate for the EXL award.”