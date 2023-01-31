Hay River telecoms outage expected on Wednesday morning

RCMP say Hay River residents may be unable to contact police on Wednesday morning due to scheduled upgrades to Northwestel’s network in the community.

The telecoms company plans to conduct work between 1am and 7am, RCMP said in a news release, which may cause outages that could affect residents’ ability to get through to police.

If you can’t get through, go to the town’s RCMP detachment in person or send someone on your behalf, police said.

According to police, Northwestel’s work involves “network upgrades.” More information wasn’t immediately available.