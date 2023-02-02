Winter road between Fort Chip and Fort Smith reopens

Parks Canada says the winter road through Wood Buffalo National Park between Fort Smith and Fort Chipewyan has now reopened following repair work.

The road was closed on Friday last week when the federal agency reported open water at the Quatre Fourches crossing, where heavy equipment had broken through the ice.

The accident happened while a crew tried to repair a ramp that had grown exceptionally steep. Low water levels this winter have caused issues both with ramps and overhanging ice, triggering a series of advisories about the conditions.

On Wednesday afternoon, Parks Canada said the road is now open again with a weight limit of 10,000 kg in place.

“Repairs have been made to the Quatre Fourches River crossing. River crossings along the winter road remain very steep – 4×4 or AWD only at this time,” Parks Canada stated.