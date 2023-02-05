City says unions have served notice of February 8 strike

Unionized City of Yellowknife workers are set to walk out from Wednesday this coming week, the municipality says.

In a statement, the city said union representatives had contacted City Hall at 12:01am on Sunday serving notice of a strike to commence on February 8.

Negotiations led by a mediator are set to resume on Monday as the parties try to reach a deal. The city is offering annual salary increases of two percent, but the unions have said workers deserve larger annual increases to account for the present high rate of inflation.

On Friday, the Public Service Alliance of Canada declined to specify the unions’ precise demands but said the increases sought are between two and seven percent annually.

If no deal is reached on Monday or Tuesday, around 200 workers are expected to walk off the job.

The city said “all critical and essential services” would be maintained, such as public works, fire, ambulance and municipal enforcement.

However, city facilities like the library, pool, fieldhouse and arenas would close. Non-essential snow removal wouldn’t take place, garbage collection would move to a weekly schedule with no compost pick-up or blue recycling bins, and all winter programs and lessons would be suspended. The dump would close.

If a strike happens, services at City Hall will be available by appointment only.

The city posted a full list of planned changes on its website.

“The City is disappointed to receive this strike notice today, as bargaining negotiations are set to continue tomorrow,” the city’s Sunday statement read.

“The City remains committed to the bargaining process and the negotiation in good faith of a collective agreement. Due to the uncertainty of the situation, the City has no choice but to adapt its services and programs.”

The Public Service Alliance of Canada and Union of Northern Workers, each of which play a role in representing municipal staff, have been approached for comment.