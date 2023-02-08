Parks Canada closes Fort Chip-Fort Smith winter road again

A troubled season continues for the Fort Smith-Fort Chipewyan winter road, which was closed again by Parks Canada on Tuesday.

The road was closed “due to overflow on river crossings,” the federal agency stated in a notice. It had been open for less than a week after a six-day closure in late January for repair work.

“Since early January, water levels have been steadily decreasing on the Peace, Rochers and Quatre Fourches rivers,” Parks Canada stated.

“Overflow occurs when the ice drops down onto the water, causing water to seep to the surface of the ice.

“Parks Canada crews are currently assessing the condition of the road and ice bridges and working to make repairs as necessary.”

So far, there is no reopening date.