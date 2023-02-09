Coroner’s inquest to be held into 2021 death in Fort Smith

A coroner’s inquest into the 2021 death of Marty Bouvier at Fort Smith’s men’s corrections facility will be held next week.

In a Thursday news release, the Office of the Chief Coroner said the inquest would take place on Tuesday, February 14 at the Salt River First Nation’s centre on McDougal Road.

Marty, 27, was found unresponsive in his cell on the morning of November 22, 2021, according to the NWT’s Department of Justice in a statement at the time.

The Office of the Chief Coroner has said the death was not considered suspicious. Marty was alone in his cell at the time of his passing, the coroner’s office stated.

A coroner’s inquest is mandatory when anyone dies in custody.