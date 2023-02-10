Town of Fort Smith collective bargaining begins on Tuesday

The Town of Fort Smith, Union of Northern Workers and Public Service Alliance of Canada will begin negotiating a new collective agreement on Tuesday, February 14, the UNW says.

In a statement on its website, the UNW said bargaining team members had been elected in January and a negotiator will “tour the worksite and meet with the team to finalize our demands” on Monday.

The union said the opening round of bargaining is scheduled to last for three days, from February 14-16.

That bargaining could take place to the background of a municipal strike involving the Union of Northern Workers in Yellowknife. Fresh mediator-led talks between union and city bargaining teams will take place on Monday.