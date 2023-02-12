The Black Advocacy Coalition in Yellowknife hosted an African market on Saturday as part of its Black History Month slate of activities.

Billed as a flea market, the event at École Allain St-Cyr featured products and services offered by a range of the city’s Black-owned businesses.

The event was organized by Aminata Konaté, who runs West African food specialist My African Cuisine in YK. In addition to Konaté’s booth, there were vendors selling barber products, clothing, jewellery, bags, and a variety of food.

Black History Month events continue until the end of the month and include a cooking class, a campaign school boot camp, a pan-African exhibition, a dance park, and a gala.