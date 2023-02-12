In pictures: Yellowknife’s African market Published: February 12, 2023 at 7:15am Sarah PruysFebruary 12, 2023 Josette Nsamba shows off a libaya. Nsamba was selling both the ready-made shirts and measuring people for custom orders at her booth. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio Advertisement. The Black Advocacy Coalition in Yellowknife hosted an African market on Saturday as part of its Black History Month slate of activities. Billed as a flea market, the event at École Allain St-Cyr featured products and services offered by a range of the city’s Black-owned businesses. Advertisement. The event was organized by Aminata Konaté, who runs West African food specialist My African Cuisine in YK. In addition to Konaté’s booth, there were vendors selling barber products, clothing, jewellery, bags, and a variety of food. Black History Month events continue until the end of the month and include a cooking class, a campaign school boot camp, a pan-African exhibition, a dance park, and a gala. To see the full list of events, visit the Black Advocacy Coalition’s Facebook page. Lomprinatu Sesay, eight, and Christiana Football, 16, were selling bracelets, dresses, and wallets at the booth they were manning. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio Josette Nsamba’s fabrics and measuring tape for custom libaya orders. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio Camille Browder of Down Home Cookin’ was serving up mac and cheese, pulled pork, and coleslaw at her booth. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio Mercy Beilem sold an assortment of items she had brought from Cameroon. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio Gabriel Handy was selling jewellery for Wolf Foundation, a Yellowknife non-profit that raises money for projects in Central Africa. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio Customers browse items at Mercy Beilem’s booth. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio Mercy Beilem was selling clothing she had imported from Cameroon at the market. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio Hawa Dumbuya-Sesay serves food at the Afro Bites YK booth. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio