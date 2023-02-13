Two dogs killed, third dog sought after Inuvik vehicle strike

Two dogs were killed and efforts are under way to find a third, potentially injured dog after an incident involving a vehicle in Inuvik early on Monday morning.

The town’s municipal enforcement division said officers and RCMP members found two dogs dead at the intersection of Bonnetplume Road and Dolphin Street at around 2:30am.

In a news release, the town said a third dog – described as a large, white husky-shepherd mix – “was spotted at the scene and is also possibly injured.”

Attempting to explain what took place, the town said officers believe a female dog was in heat and two males were fighting over it. “Either during the fight or other activity, two of the dogs were hit by a vehicle and died from their injuries,” the news release stated.

“Efforts to track and capture the white husky-shepherd to assess its injuries are ongoing.”

If you see that dog, call municipal enforcement’s emergency line at (867) 678-2196, the town said. Witnesses to the incident and the dogs’ owners are also sought.

“All animal owners are reminded to ensure that your dog is leashed or secured in your yard at all times,” the news release concluded.