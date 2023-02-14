Win Canadian North return flights as Calgary service begins

Cabin Radio is teaming up with Canadian North to bring you a Valentine’s giveaway of one thing every northerner loves: free travel!

The airline’s first scheduled direct service between Yellowknife and Calgary began on Tuesday, with the inaugural flight taking off from Yellowknife Airport shortly after 8am.

To celebrate the launch of Canadian North’s direct, daily flights between Yellowknife and Calgary, we’re giving away two round-trip tickets between the two cities.

Enter on Cabin Radio’s Facebook page or Instagram. You’ll need to make sure you’re following Canadian North and Cabin Radio, tell us why you’re excited about the new route, and tag a friend you’d like to take with you if you win.

The contest closes on February 28.