Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ Film Festival kicks off in Fort Simpson

This year’s Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ Film Festival has begun, placing Indigenous filmmakers from across the Northwest Territories and beyond in the limelight.

The fourth annual festival’s lineup features Lakota Nation vs United States, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2022, and Ever Deadly, a documentary directed by Polaris and Juno winner Tanya Tagaq.

Event organizer Jonathan Antoine is a filmmaker in his own right. Addressing an audience in Fort Simpson on Thursday, he shared his experience of watching Lakota Nation vs United States for the first time at LA Skins Fest, meeting director Jesse Short Bull, and knowing he wanted to bring the film back home.

“I knew the story it tells would be familiar to those here,” he said, “and our own struggles with the Canadian government.”

Antoine will premiere a sneak peek of one of his own upcoming projects during Friday’s red-carpet event, which will include a meal, drumming and fiddle music.

“I’m really excited to show Dene on the Land,” said Antoine. “But also Jordan Davis’ music video, and Okpik, Caroline Cox’s film. And I can’t wait to showcase Polaris, which was done by Kirsten Carthew.

“I know everyone is going to love this screening as much as I did. So come on down, get your photo taken, enjoy some food and enjoy some films.”

Tickets are $10 from the box office in the Fort Simpson recreation centre prior to screening.

Thursday, February 23

7pm – Lakota Nation vs. United States (2022)

Friday, February 24

6pm – Red Carpet

7pm – Dene on the Land preview, Dirty Dischord music video, Okpik: Little Village in the Arctic, Polaris

Saturday, February 25

1pm – Arctic Song, Nohcimihk, Irninnu Unikaara, Heartbeat of a Nation, Simo, Mistik

3pm – Ever Deadly

5pm – Don’t Say Its Name

Sunday, February 26

1pm – Broken Angel

3pm – Polaris

5pm – Slash/Back