Fort Good Hope dog tests positive for rabies

A Fort Good Hope dog that had contact with a wild fox has tested positive for rabies, the NWT’s chief environmental health officer says.

Rabies among pets or animals almost invariably triggers a warning in Northwest Territories communities as rabies is nearly always fatal in humans without urgent treatment.

“Residents of Fort Good Hope should contact the Cassien Edgi Health Centre and report any bites or scratches or contact any wild animals or dogs immediately,” Friday’s warning stated.

“The health staff will assess your exposure and ensure proper follow-up can be completed.”

More information about rabies, including signs and symptoms in animals like dogs, is available from the Department of Health and Social Services. Don’t touch any animal that you think may have rabies, and instead report the incident to your local Department of Environment and Natural Resources office immediately.

“If you have been exposed to rabies, it is crucial that you seek medical attention so that preventative treatment for rabies is started as soon as possible,” stated Friday’s advisory, which also urged people to have their dogs vaccinated against rabies.