Fort Smith reaches tentative three-year deal with union

The Town of Fort Smith has agreed a tentative three-year collective agreement with the Union of Northern Workers after less than a week of bargaining.

Negotiations began on February 14. “A tentative agreement was reached with the Town of Fort Smith on February 17,” the union stated on its website in an update this week.

The terms of that agreement are not known.

If ratified by unionized Town of Fort Smith workers, the new agreement will last until the end of 2025.

Ratification meetings are taking place in the town on Wednesday.