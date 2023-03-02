NWT exempts extra Indigenous government income from IA

NWT residents who receive additional income from Indigenous governments won’t have to factor that in when calculating income assistance benefits.

The NWT government says money from the likes of treaty payments, per-capita distributions, impact benefit agreements, land claim agreements and agricultural benefits will be exempted from April 1, 2023.

“Income for pain and suffering including Sixties Scoop, Indian Day School and Residential School payments will continue to be exempt,” the territory stated in a news release.

The GNWT said the change follows a review of income assistance programs in which residents asked for extra income from Indigenous governments to be exempted.

You still need to report all income – including the newly exempted income – on your monthly application, but it will no longer affect your benefits.

In a statement, employment minister RJ Simpson called the change “a further step towards reconciliation.”