Frostbite 50 ‘desperately in need’ of more volunteers

One of Yellowknife’s best-known endurance events is searching for more volunteers, with just a few days until this year’s race takes place.

The Frostbite 50 asks participants to complete a 50-km course on either skis or snowshoes. Those not brave or silly enough to do it alone can team up with others to share the distance.

However, this Saturday’s 2023 edition is “still desperately in need” of extra volunteers, Yellowknife Multisport Club vice-president Mike Lee said on Facebook.

The event – often one of the coldest endurance races in Canada, although Saturday’s forecast suggests the temperature could reach a bearable -10C – takes contenders on a round trip that starts at Yellowknife’s ski club before visiting Walsh Lake, Prosperous Lake, Cassidy Point and the Dettah road.

Checkpoints along the way are equipped with heated tents, water and first aid.

Calling for more volunteers to come forward, Lee said up to four more road marshals are needed for the Cassidy Point road crossing from either 11am-1:15pm or 1:15pm-3:30pm. You need your own vehicle to get there.

He said a checkpoint host is also needed for Walsh Lake at various times of day, again with their own transportation and a phone. Email the organizers if you can help.

Registration for this year’s Frostbite 50 closed at the end of last week. All participants and volunteers must attend a safety briefing on Friday at 6pm at the ski club.

Brooklyn Connolly contributed reporting.