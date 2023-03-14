Man injured in ‘RCMP interaction’ on Mackenzie Valley winter road

Alberta RCMP will be called in after a man was hurt while being arrested by officers from the Fort Good Hope detachment.

Northwest Territories RCMP said “an interaction occurred” between the man and responding officers on the Mackenzie Valley winter road after a woman was reportedly assaulted earlier on Monday.

In a news release, RCMP said the woman required treatment at Fort Good Hope’s health centre for “injuries allegedly sustained in the assault.”

Officers located the male suspect on the winter road “armed with what appeared to be an edged weapon,” NWT RCMP said.

“An interaction occurred between the male and the responding police officers. As a result of that interaction, the male suffered non-life-threatening injuries,” RCMP stated.

“He has since been transferred to Yellowknife to receive further medical attention. No officers were injured during this incident.”

RCMP said the man faces “numerous criminal charges.”

Nobody involved in the incident was named in Tuesday’s news release.

In the past, RCMP in the territory have said external investigations are mandatory when someone is injured while in custody or in the act of being taken into custody.

On Tuesday, NWT RCMP said they take “any allegation or reference to a possible injury while in custody very seriously” and Alberta RCMP will be brought in to investigate.

“The investigation is presently ongoing and no further details will be released,” NWT RCMP stated. Alberta RCMP have not separately commented.