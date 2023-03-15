Fire breaks out in downtown Yellowknife parkade

A fire at a Yellowknife parkade temporarily closed several downtown streets on Tuesday evening.

Crews could be seen tackling a fire that appeared to emanate from the second floor of the parkade building, directly above the downtown Reddi Mart location.

The extent of damage to the store and precise nature of the fire were not immediately clear.

Several parkade vehicle fires have been reported in recent years.

There was no immediate word regarding injuries or the cause of the fire.