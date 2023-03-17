Workers voting on City of YK deal with 3%, 2.75% increases

Unionized City of Yellowknife workers are now voting to ratify a deal that offers backdated annual salary increases of three percent, then 2.75 percent.

The figures are above the two-percent annual increases proposed in the city’s previous public offer, but below the 3.75-percent annual increases the unions had been seeking.

The three-percent increase is backdated to January 1, 2022, followed by a 2.75-percent increase backdated to January 1, 2023.

The agreement also comes with signing bonuses of up to $1,800, depending on a worker’s status, and some other amendments to benefits.

Details of the deal have not been made public by the city or unions, but were presented to unionized workers as ratification votes began on Friday. The documents provided to workers have been seen by Cabin Radio.

Workers have been both locked out and on strike over salary increases since February 8. The tentative deal between the city and unions was reached last weekend.

On Thursday, unionized workers were told negotiations over a return-to-work agreement were holding up finalization of the deal and a ratification vote, a required step, would “maybe” take place on Monday.

However, on Friday morning, the Public Service Alliance of Canada and Union of Northern Workers emailed affected members to say there had been a “slight change of plans.” Ratification votes will now take place over lunchtime and after 5pm on Friday, the unions said in that email.

After this report was first published, a PSAC spokesperson confirmed ratification votes were about to begin.

“We are pleased that the return-to-work agreement was finalized early this morning,” union leaders said in a written statement.

“The bargaining team is recommending the tentative collective agreement to members.”

The strike and lockout will continue until the workers ratify the deal – in other words, formally vote to approve it – and city council passes a bylaw authorizing the new collective agreement, which lasts until the end of this year, after which another deal will be needed.

City council has already given the relevant bylaw its first reading and, on Friday morning, began a second meeting in readiness for the two subsequent readings required to enact the bylaw. That meeting was immediately placed into recess, and councillors are now understood to be waiting for the result of ratification before resuming the meeting and – if the deal was ratified – finally authorizing the new agreement.

The strike and lockout will end as soon as that happens, but the city has said a “phased approach” will be needed to reopen facilities and resume programs and services. Not everything will restart immediately.

If workers choose not to ratify the deal, the strike and lockout will continue and fresh negotiations would be required.