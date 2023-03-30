NWT carbon tax bill passes by narrowest margin without O’Reilly

A bill that amends the Northwest Territories’ carbon tax to align with new federal requirements has passed by the narrowest of margins in a 9-8 vote.

Kevin O’Reilly, a fierce critic of Bill 60 who would certainly have opposed it and cast a tying vote, was absent from the chamber as third reading of the bill took place.

O’Reilly said by email he was away acting as a medical travel escort for his wife.

The result means a new version of the carbon tax designed by the NWT government will kick in from April 1, and the territory will not default to the federal backstop.

A new approach was required as the federal government has changed the rules under which the carbon tax operates, removing some tools the GNWT had used to shield residents from the tax’s financial impacts, such as 100-percent rebates at the point of sale on heating fuel.

Without those rebates, the territory had scrambled to find other measures that achieve similar outcomes. New measures that will now be introduced include a tiered system of cost-of-living offset payments and a process whereby community governments share in around 10 percent of the tax’s revenue that the GNWT collects.

MLAs had already debated the bill at length on Tuesday, and many provided potted recaps of their previous night’s comments ahead of Wednesday’s final vote.

Seven regular MLAs had said they would oppose the bill. Two, Rylund Johnson and Rocky Simpson, said they would join cabinet’s seven members in supporting the bill.

As Wednesday evening’s proceedings began, the two MLAs yet to commit to either side made their views clear: Kam Lake MLA Caitlin Cleveland and Inuvik Twin Lakes MLA Lesa Semmler each said they would not support the bill.

Both said the territorial government had not learned lessons from years of prior discussions about carbon tax and associated recommendations.

However, with O’Reilly not present, the addition of Cleveland and Semmler resulted in only eight opposing votes. O’Reilly’s vote would have forced Speaker of the House Frederick Blake Jr to break a tie.

More follows.