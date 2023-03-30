RCMP ‘attempting to recover’ guns stolen in Fort Providence

RCMP in Fort Providence say an operation is under way to try to retrieve two long guns and ammunition stolen from a home in the community overnight.

In a news release shortly after 9am, RCMP said residents can expect “additional police resources” in Fort Providence, including a police dog unit and emergency response team.

“The RCMP is in the process of attempting to recover the firearms and locate the suspect,” the news release stated.

“At this time, there is no specific threat to the community. The Fort Providence RCMP are asking people in the community not to post the location and activities of the officers on social media.”

RCMP say the two guns were reported missing just before 3:30am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Providence detachment at (867) 699-1111 or leave a tip anonymously.