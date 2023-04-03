Yellowknife Burger Week 2023: 17 burgers to try, April 12-22

Yellowknife Burger Week returns for 2023 with no fewer than 17 mighty burgers on the menu at 14 of the city’s eateries, raising money for the NWT SPCA.

This is the fourth annual burger week brought to you by Cabin Radio. As is now tradition, burger week will be more than a week long to give you a chance to visit every participating destination.

Every burger purchased between April 12 and April 22 includes a cash donation to the NWT SPCA.

To take part, collect a passport from any participating location and then get at least three stamps by trying different burgers.

Submit your passport at any of the locations or Cabin Radio’s studios to have a chance of winning two return flights from Yellowknife to Calgary with Canadian North.

You can also win a $500 Yellowknife Co-op gift card, two Folk on the Rocks festival tickets, a $125 Crooked Whisker gift card or gift cards for various participating restaurants.

This year’s festivities are brought to you by organizer Agata Gutkowska with sponsorshp from Canadian North, Cabin Radio, Yellowknife Co-op, Folk on the Rocks, Crooked Whisker, Canarctic Graphics and Signed.

Watch out for burger showcase videos on Cabin Radio’s Facebook page as we taste-test as many of this year’s contenders as we can.

Meet the burgers

Prices shown are as quoted by establishments – some include sides, others may not. Please check before ordering.

Black Knight Pub

BK’s Jughead Jones: $17 ($1 donated to NWT SPCA)

Double-decker burger with two 4-oz all-beef patties, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bacon, a fried egg and BK’s secret sauce. Served on a brioche bun.

Boston Pizza

Bacon Cheeseburger: $18 ($1 donated to NWT SPCA)

Two grilled quarter-pound patties, two strips of bacon and a slice of cheese, topped with ketchup, mustard, diced pickles and onions. Served on a toasted brioche bun.

Bullocks Bistro

Fish of the Day Burger: $20 ($2 donated to NWT SPCA)

A fish fillet (type of fish determined daily) battered and deep-fried. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, slaw, and Bullocks Burger Sauce.

Cai’s Kitchen

Kimchi BBQ Duck Burger: $25 ($5 donated to NWT SPCA)

Daily fresh house-made succulent BBQ duck topped with house-made Kimchi. A combination of sweet, savoury and a hint of heat. Served on a kaiser bun.

Copperhouse Eatery & Lounge

Copper Pounder Burger: $17 ($2 donated to NWT SPCA)

Two 4-oz all-beef patties, capocollo ham, smoked applewood cheddar and bacon, stacked with battered onion rings, pickled jalapeno relish and chipotle rosemary Dijon mayo. Served on a grilled brioche bun.

Porta Pounder Burger: $17 ($2 donated to NWT SPCA)

Vegetarian. Crispy panko crusted portabella mushroom with lime cilantro mayo, jalapeno relish, smoked applewood cheddar and stacked battered onion rings. Served on a grilled brioche bun.

Coyote’s Family Steakhouse

Sloppy Coyote: $22 ($2 donated to NWT SPCA)

6-oz buffalo patty, meat sauce, battered mozza, crispy bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomatoes and fried onion rings. Served on a brioche bun.

Elke’s Table on 47th

Elke’s Northwest Burger: $19 ($1 donated to NWT SPCA)

Lightly breaded pork schnitzel with smoked gouda cheese, lettuce, tartar sauce, and sweet and savoury homemade tomato relish. Served on a house-made onion bun.

Fatburger

Bacon Mushroom Melt: $14.99 ($1 donated to NWT SPCA)

5 1/2-oz Alberta Angus beef, real Canadian cheddar cheese, maple bacon, 4-oz mushroom, mayo and mustard sauce.

Fishy People

Rock the Boat Burger: $16 ($2 donated to NWT SPCA)

Inconnu fish patty, habanero mustard, caramelized onion, mozzarella, bruised kale and potato chips. Served on a kaiser roll.

Red Apple Restaurant

Hawaii Burger: $13.95 ($1 donated to NWT SPCA)

Beef patty, pineapple, cheese, lettuce and tomato, with radish mayo sauce.

Smokehouse & Grill

The Shaggy Gas Man: $24 ($5 donated to NWT SPCA)

Angus beef patty with Smokehouse & Grill BBQ rub, caramelized onion, cream cheese dip, Gastown hotdog and Quebec cheese curds, served on a classic burger bun.

Sundog Trading Post

Ice Cream Burger: $7.50 ($2 donated to NWT SPCA)

Sundog chocolate sea salt ice cream with strawberry “ketchup.” Served on a hand-made sesame brioche burger bun.

Trader’s Grill & Trapline Lounge

Explorer Turkey Burger: $21 ($2 donated to NWT SPCA)

House-made 6-oz turkey patty, chef’s in-house smoked boar bacon, smoked gouda, red onion marmalade and chipotle-lime aioli. Served on a rustic potato scallion bun.

Southwestern Bean Burger: $21 ($2 donated to NWT SPCA)

Vegetarian. House-made grilled vegetable and black bean patty, jalapeno jack cheese, pickled onions and chipotle lime aioli. Served on a sweet corn jalapeno bun.

Woodyard Brewhouse & Eatery

Northern Lū’au Burger: $24.95 ($2 donated to NWT SPCA)

6-oz ground chuck patty, peameal bacon, huli huli Hawaiian BBQ sauce, jack cheese, panko breaded onion ring, grilled pineapple, chimichurri mayo. Served on pretzel bun.