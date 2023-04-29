Yellowknife Burger Week 2023: Last chance to submit your passport!

Yellowknife Burger Week ran from April 12-22, 2023, offering 17 mighty burgers at 14 restaurants and raising money for the NWT SPCA.

To take part, you could collect a passport from any participating location and then get at least three stamps from different restaurants by trying their burgers.

We’re offering anyone who didn’t submit their passport one last chance to do so. Bring your passport to Cabin Radio’s studios (5007 50 Avenue) between 9am and 5pm on Monday, May 1 and we’ll include you in the draw. Anything received after 5pm on Monday can’t be entered!

The draw for prizes – including the chance to win two return flights from Yellowknife to Calgary with Canadian North – will take place on Thursday, May 4 at 11am live on our Facebook page.

You could also win a $500 Yellowknife Co-op gift card, two Folk on the Rocks festival tickets, a $150 Etandah Organic Day Spa gift card, a $125 Crooked Whisker gift card or gift cards for various participating restaurants. We’ll list the winners on this page.

This year’s festivities were brought to you by organizer Agata Gutkowska with sponsorship from Canadian North, Cabin Radio, Yellowknife Co-op, Folk on the Rocks, Crooked Whisker, Etandah Organic Day Spa, Canarctic Graphics and Signed.

Remembering 2023’s burgers

Black Knight Pub

BK’s Jughead Jones: $17 ($1 donated to NWT SPCA)

Double-decker burger with two 4-oz all-beef patties, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bacon, a fried egg and BK’s secret sauce. Served on a brioche bun.

Check out The Black Knight’s 2023 contender with Lekter and AJ. Advertisement.



Boston Pizza

Bacon Cheeseburger: $18 ($1 donated to NWT SPCA)

Two grilled quarter-pound patties, two strips of bacon and a slice of cheese, topped with ketchup, mustard, diced pickles and onions. Served on a toasted brioche bun.

Bullocks Bistro

Fish of the Day Burger: $20 ($2 donated to NWT SPCA)

A fish fillet (type of fish determined daily) battered and deep-fried. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, slaw, and Bullocks Burger Sauce.

Cai’s Kitchen

Kimchi BBQ Duck Burger: $25 ($5 donated to NWT SPCA)

Daily fresh house-made succulent BBQ duck topped with house-made Kimchi. A combination of sweet, savoury and a hint of heat. Served on a kaiser bun.

Check out Cai’s Kitchen’s 2023 contender with Wheeler and AJ. Advertisement.



Copperhouse Eatery & Lounge

Copper Pounder Burger: $19 ($2 donated to NWT SPCA)

Two 4-oz all-beef patties, capocollo ham, smoked applewood cheddar and bacon, stacked with battered onion rings, pickled jalapeno relish and chipotle rosemary Dijon mayo. Served on a grilled brioche bun.

Porta Pounder Burger: $19 ($2 donated to NWT SPCA)

Vegetarian. Crispy panko crusted portabella mushroom with lime cilantro mayo, jalapeno relish, smoked applewood cheddar and stacked battered onion rings. Served on a grilled brioche bun.

Note: Copperhouse prices are incorrectly stated in the printed passports. The burgers are $19 each including a $2 NWT SPCA donation.

Check out Copperhouse’s 2023 contenders with Wheeler and Ollie.

Coyote’s Family Steakhouse

Sloppy Coyote: $22 ($2 donated to NWT SPCA)

6-oz buffalo patty, meat sauce, battered mozza, crispy bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomatoes and fried onion rings. Served on a brioche bun.

Elke’s Table on 47th

Elke’s Northwest Burger: $19 ($1 donated to NWT SPCA)

Lightly breaded pork schnitzel with smoked gouda cheese, lettuce, tartar sauce, and sweet and savoury homemade tomato relish. Served on a house-made onion bun.

Fatburger

Bacon Mushroom Melt: $15 ($1 donated to NWT SPCA)

5 1/2-oz Alberta Angus beef, real Canadian cheddar cheese, maple bacon, 4-oz mushroom, mayo and mustard sauce.

Check out Fatburger’s 2023 contender with Ollie.

Fishy People

Rock the Boat Burger: $16 ($2 donated to NWT SPCA)

Inconnu fish patty, habanero mustard, caramelized onion, mozzarella, bruised kale and potato chips. Served on a kaiser roll.

Check out Fishy People’s 2023 contender with Caitrin and AJ.

Red Apple Restaurant

Hawaii Burger: $14 ($1 donated to NWT SPCA)

Beef patty, pineapple, cheese, lettuce and tomato, with radish mayo sauce.

Smokehouse & Grill

The Shaggy Gas Man: $24 ($5 donated to NWT SPCA)

Angus beef patty with SH&G BBQ rub, caramelized onion cream cheese dip, Gastown hotdog, Quebec cheese curds, crispy fresh cut fries and SH&G gravy. Served on a classic burger bun.

Check out Smokehouse & Grill’s 2023 contender with Lekter and Wheeler.

Sundog Trading Post

Ice Cream Burger: $8 ($2 donated to NWT SPCA)

Sundog chocolate sea salt ice cream with strawberry “ketchup.” Served on a hand-made sesame brioche burger bun.

Check out Sundog’s 2023 contender with Chloe and Caitrin.

Trader’s Grill & Trapline Lounge

Explorer Turkey Burger: $21 ($2 donated to NWT SPCA)

House-made 6-oz turkey patty, chef’s in-house smoked boar bacon, smoked gouda, red onion marmalade and chipotle-lime aioli. Served on a rustic potato scallion bun.

Southwestern Bean Burger: $21 ($2 donated to NWT SPCA)

Vegetarian. House-made grilled vegetable and black bean patty, jalapeno jack cheese, pickled onions and chipotle lime aioli. Served on a sweet corn jalapeno bun.

Check out the Trader’s Grill & Trapline Lounge 2023 contenders with Megan and AJ.

Woodyard Brewhouse & Eatery

Northern Lū’au Burger: $25 ($2 donated to NWT SPCA)

6-oz ground chuck patty, peameal bacon, huli huli Hawaiian BBQ sauce, jack cheese, panko breaded onion ring, grilled pineapple, chimichurri mayo. Served on pretzel bun with crispy fries.

Vada Pav Burger: $25 ($2 donated to NWT SPCA)

Vegetarian. Potato fritter patty, green chutney, coconut tandoori aioli, shaved red onion and baby spinach. Served on brioche bun with crispy fries.