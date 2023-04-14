Broken Social Scene to headline Folk on the Rocks 2023

Broken Social Scene will headline this year’s Folk on the Rocks, organizers of the Yellowknife festival announced on Friday.

Revealing more of 2023’s lineup on Mornings at the Cabin, organizers said the Canadian group – formed in 1999, with two Juno award-winning albums – had “set the gold standard for indie rock in the 21st century.”

Broken Social Scene will be joined by Serena Ryder, who was announced in March. There is one more lineup reveal to come next month.

Also announced on Friday were two acts returning to Folk: former Weaves frontwoman Jasmyn Burke, now appearing as solo project Jasmyn, and Saskatchewan songwriter Megan Nash.

Toronto group Pantayo, whose work features ancient Filipino instrument the kulintang, are set to appear this year after being forced to pull out of last year’s festival at the last minute.

Māori performer TE KAAHU was also confirmed on Friday alongside Wayfinding, Diamond Dino, Yellowknife-based throat singer Tanya Snow, and La légende de Calamity Jane.

Other northern acts added to the lineup include PARTS, Captain Mel, Pronoia, and northern Alberta’s Northern Lights Pow Wow Dancers. Burlesque show Glam on the Rocks also returns.

The final wave of artists will be announced on May 19.

March’s initial announcement featured Ryder alongside Lemon Bucket Orkestra, Status/Non-Status, BuenRostro, Hyaenas, K-Riz, Erica Dee Mah, Brenden MacIntosh, JDBS, Mariel, Matt Anderson, Bella Beats and the Yellowknives Dene Drummers.

Early bird tickets are on sale for this year’s festival, which runs from July 14-16.

Cabin Radio will again broadcast full, live coverage of Folk on the Rocks 2023 with 30 hours of live music from three stages across the weekend. Meanwhile, the Cabin Stage will host some of the festival’s most exciting acts in an intimate lakeside environment.