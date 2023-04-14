‘Special police activity’ overnight in Hay River

Hay River RCMP say a police operation took place in the vicinity of Riverbend Road and the Rowe’s trailer court overnight from Thursday into Friday.

Virtually no detail is available about what took place. In a news release shortly before 4am on Friday, RCMP said simply that “special police activity” had occurred.

“Residents in these areas may have seen an increased police presence, including specialty units, overnight and into the morning,” the news release stated.

“These activities were planned and there is no risk to the general public at this time.”

Police said more information would be provided “as it becomes available.”