Hay River police issue appeal for help finding wanted man

Alex Roche is seen in an RCMP handout image
RCMP in Hay River have asked for the public’s help to find a 28-year-old man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

In a Thursday morning news release, police said they were searching for Alex Roche, who RCMP say is charged with sexual assault, resisting a peace officer and failing to comply with a release order.

Police described Roche as an Indigenous man who is 5 ft 7 in tall with black hair and brown eyes, and asked anyone who sees him to call the Hay River detachment at (867) 874-1111 or leave a tip anonymously.

“Do not approach or attempt to apprehend Roche yourself,” RCMP stated.