Hay River police issue appeal for help finding wanted man Published: April 20, 2023 at 9:53am Ollie WilliamsApril 20, 2023 Alex Roche is seen in an RCMP handout image. RCMP in Hay River have asked for the public's help to find a 28-year-old man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault. In a Thursday morning news release, police said they were searching for Alex Roche, who RCMP say is charged with sexual assault, resisting a peace officer and failing to comply with a release order. Police described Roche as an Indigenous man who is 5 ft 7 in tall with black hair and brown eyes, and asked anyone who sees him to call the Hay River detachment at (867) 874-1111 or leave a tip anonymously. "Do not approach or attempt to apprehend Roche yourself," RCMP stated.