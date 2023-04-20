Hay River police issue appeal for help finding wanted man

RCMP in Hay River have asked for the public’s help to find a 28-year-old man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault.

In a Thursday morning news release, police said they were searching for Alex Roche, who RCMP say is charged with sexual assault, resisting a peace officer and failing to comply with a release order.

Police described Roche as an Indigenous man who is 5 ft 7 in tall with black hair and brown eyes, and asked anyone who sees him to call the Hay River detachment at (867) 874-1111 or leave a tip anonymously.

“Do not approach or attempt to apprehend Roche yourself,” RCMP stated.