Wanted man is located and arrested, Hay River RCMP say

Police in Hay River say a man who was the subject of a public appeal on Thursday has now been found and arrested.

In a brief update sent by email late on Friday morning, RCMP stated Alex Roche, a 28-year-old wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault, “was located and arrested yesterday.”

Police earlier said Roche is also charged with resisting a peace officer and failing to comply with a release order.

On Thursday, RCMP had asked for the public’s help in locating Roche.

“We would like to thank the public and our media partners for their assistance with this matter,” RCMP stated on Friday.