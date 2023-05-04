Jim Hood to return as Fort Smith’s interim town manager

The Town of Fort Smith is set to appoint Jim Hood as its interim senior administrator at a special meeting of councillors on Thursday afternoon.

Hood was the town’s senior administrative officer about a decade ago. He will return to the job as a temporary replacement for Cynthia White, who was dismissed last week.

Council has said it will not comment on White’s departure. White, who was in the job for two years, says she “wasn’t a good fit” for the current council.

“Jim Hood has agreed to fill an interim role as senior administrative officer,” deputy mayor Jay MacDonald said at a meeting of councillors on Tuesday evening.

“He will fill the role while we have the opportunity to work through the process of replacing the SAO in a permanent position.”

A vote to install Hood on Thursday is expected to be a formality.