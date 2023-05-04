Burger Week 2023 raised $11K for NWT SPCA. Here are the winners!

Yellowknife Burger Week smashed its fundraising record in 2023. The NWT SPCA, this year’s recipient, will receive a cheque for $10,936.

This year’s total beats the previous record of $7,847. Yellowknife residents spent April 12-22 eating their way through 17 burgers at 14 of the city’s restaurants, with every sale earning money for the SPCA.

“It’s going to make a huge difference. It’s going to help with expanding projects and getting a vet up, because we know that we have a shortage of vets,” said Rachel Burnet, an NWT SPCA director.

“This money means a lot and it’s a big deal.”

Since its inception in 2020, Yellowknife Burger Week – presented by Cabin Radio with help from a range of sponsors – has now raised more than $25,000 for good causes.

Together, this year’s participating restaurants raised $9,221. Gastown generously matched Smokehouse & Grill’s donation to bring 2023’s total to $10,936.

Cabin Radio wishes to thank all of this year’s participating restaurants for their fantastic contributions. We’re grateful both to restaurants who chose to take part for the first time and to those who have backed our annual initiative since the start.

Aggie Gutkowska, this year’s Burger Week organizer, said: “It was great. Sonia Idir started this four years ago and passed the torch on to me this year. It was a lot of fun and we raised more money than we’ve ever raised before. It was a great time.”

This year’s fundraising total was announced in a live video on Thursday morning alongside the winners of a slew of prizes, ranging from individual restaurant gift cards to return flights with Canadian North.

Alongside Canadian North, major sponsors of this year’s event included Yellowknife Co-op, Folk on the Rocks, Etandah Organic Day Spa, Crooked Whisker, Canarctic Graphics and Signed. Thanks from Cabin Radio to all of Burger Week’s sponsors for their support.

Prize winners

Gift certificates can be collected from Cabin Radio. Please call 867-765-5079 to confirm an appointment to collect or email mailbox@cabinradio.ca. You’ll need to be able to show government-issued ID.

Note that some names may be spelled incorrectly. These are our best interpretations of the names written in winning passports! If in doubt, call or email to check.