WSCC contest won by video in which worker quits over zombies

Kai Walden’s Pest Z video contest entry.

A Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission video contest has been won by an entry in which an under-qualified worker refuses to help rid a residential area of zombies.

The two-minute video, Pest Z, was created by and stars Yellowknife student Kai Walden, who plays a newly hired employee at an extermination company that turns out to be dealing with more than he imagined.

“As an employee, I have the right to know what hazards are in the workplace, and be given the information, training and supervision I need to protect myself,” Walden declares to the camera following a narrow escape.

“I quit,” he adds to his boss. “Go deal with those dead people yourself.”

Asked for comment about the rights of workers who are sent without sufficient training into situations where zombies are possible or likely, the Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission directed Cabin Radio to its Know Your Rights webpage and a section of its work refusal procedure that deals with “unusual danger.”

The video won the WSCC’s Focus on Safety youth video contest, earning $1,000 for Walden and a matching sum for Sir John Franklin High School, which he attends.